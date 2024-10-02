Nightly full closure of 236th St SW in MLT overnight Oct. 3

Sound Transit’s contractor will begin road striping the night of Thursday, Oct. 3 on 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work, which runs from the I-5 Northbound off-ramp to 59th Place West, will require closing the street from 10 p.m. Oct 3 to 5 a.m. Oct. 4.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see map).