Nightly full closure of 236th St SW in MLT overnight Oct. 3

Sound Transit’s contractor will begin road striping the night of Thursday, Oct. 3 on 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work, which runs from the I-5 Northbound off-ramp to 59th Place West, will require closing the street from 10 p.m. Oct 3 to 5 a.m. Oct. 4.
The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see map).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.