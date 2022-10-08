Nightly closures starting Monday at I-5 and 236th ST SW due to Sound Transit work

As early as Monday, Oct.10, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the collector-distributor (C/D) lane from Interstate 5 to 236th Street Southwest. This work will require the closure of the I-5 northbound on-ramps from SR 104 as well as the C/D lane from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 10-27, excluding weekends.
Detours will be provided (see map).
