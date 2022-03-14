Nightly closure of 236th Street SW planned for March 14-17

Drivers should expect overnight closures on 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center March 14-17.
Closures will take place from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday between the on-ramp to Interstate 5 southbound and 59th Place West. The closures are necessary so that Sound Transit contractors for the Lynnwood Link light rail project can install utilities.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.