Closure of 236th St SW planned overnight Monday-Thursday

From Monday, April 25 to Thursday, April 28, the contractor for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension project will be installing utilites overnight at 236th Street Southwest between the on-ramp to I-5 southbound and 59th Place West.

The work, which will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will require closure of 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station.

See the map for detours.