Nightly closure of 236th ST SW for light rail work starts Nov. 13

Starting Monday, Nov. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension is scheduled to begin work on 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace to complete mill and overlay work.

This will require the nightly closure of 236th Street Southwest and the I-5 northbound off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 13-Nov. 21, not including weekends.

Detours will be provided (see map).