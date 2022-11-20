Nightly closure of 220th St. SW and SB I-5 ramps planned Nov. 21-23

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work on bridge operations at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of 220th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 southbound on- and off-ramps.

Detours will be provided (see map).

The work will run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23.