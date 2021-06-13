Nightime closures on 236th St SW starting June 14 for Sound Transit work

During the remainder of June, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night at 236th Street Southwest and the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to continue to build the Lynnwood Link light rail elevated trackway.

Nighttime closures and detours (see map) will be in effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

The dates are as follows:

Monday, June 14 – Thursday, June 17

Monday, June 21 – Thursday, June 24

Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1

Eastbound, 236th Street Southwest will be closed and the I-5 northbound off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will also closed.

Westbound, 236th Street will also be closed. Vehicles must turn left on 56th Avenue West and right onto 244th Street Southwest to access I-5.