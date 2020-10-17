Night work planned at MLT Transit Center starting Oct. 19

Starting Monday, Oct. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will deliver and set girders at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center for the Lynnwood Link guideway. The parking garage will remain open.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway. Trucks will come in via the transit center bus loop and back into the work area to unload the girders. This work will be done at night, and the contractor has obtained a noise variance.

The work will run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23,