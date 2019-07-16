Night closures of MLT I-5 ramps, bridge delayed

The planned night-time closures of 236th and 220th Street Southwest Interstate 5 ramps and the 228th Street Southwest/230th Street Southwest bridge have been delayed due to weather, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

The closure of 228th Street Southwest/230th Street Southwest bridge will now occur this Thursday, July 18 into Friday morning, July 19. Depending on the City of Mountlake Terrace Main Street contractor’s progress in the next few days, this change may eliminate a conflict with Main Street-related detours.

The closure of the northbound 220th Street Interstate 5 on-ramp is now likely to occur the week of July 22.