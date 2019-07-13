Night closures of I-5 ramps, 230th Street bridge scheduled July 15-16

Two night-time freeway ramp closures and a one-night bridge closure are coming up in Mountlake Terrace next week.

The 228th Street Southwest/230th Street Southwest bridge will be closed Monday evening, July 15 through Tuesday morning, July 16. Main Street will have a detour in place, directing traffic to 220th Street Southwest.

The northbound 220th Street Interstate 5 on-ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 8-July 19 for Washington State Department of Transportation grinding and paving on I-5.

The 236th Street northbound I-5 off-ramp will be closed for night time grinding and paving Sunday and Monday July 14-15, starting at 10 p.m.

For further information, contact City Engineer Jesse Birchman at [email protected] or 425-744-6275.