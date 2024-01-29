Night closure of northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104 starts Jan. 29

Starting Monday, Jan. 29, Sound Transit will close the right lane of northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104 for drill shaft operations at Northeast 189th Street and Northeast 200th Street. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

– The northbound I-5 right lane and northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104.

– Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.

– Residents should expect construction noise at night.

– If there are work delays, we will schedule additional ramp closures and residents will receive a new flyer.

– Some bus routes may be affected, so check the King County Metro website for details.

The work will take place during the following dates and times:

Northbound I-5 at Northeast 189th Street: Monday, Jan. 29, through Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

Northbound I-5 at Northeast 200th Street: Wednesday, Jan. 31, through Thursday, Feb. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings.