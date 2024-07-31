Nick Ng named managing editor

My Neighborhood News freelance reporter and photographer Nick Ng has been appointed managing editor of the My Neighborhood News Network, effective July 31.

“Nick was a natural choice for the managing editor job,” said My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel. “Since 2021, he has been covering the stories that matter to our communities – from government meetings, to the arts, to education, to multicultural celebrations. I know he will receive a warm welcome from our readers, who have noticed his presence at many events over the years.”

A self-described coffee addict and digital artist, Ng grew up in San Diego, California and now lives in Shoreline. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic communications from San Diego State University in 2001 and an associate’s degree in journalism at Palomar College during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he was a writer and editor for the campus newspaper, The Telescope.

He has also written for Scripps Ranch News and Massage & Fitness Magazine and enjoys salsa dancing, exploring small towns in the Puget Sound area and sketching people when they’re not looking.

In his role, Ng will oversee the day-to-day news operations, which includes assigning and editing stories and working closely with writers and photographers. This will allow Wippel to spend more time on strategic planning and development of the nonprofit, although she will still be involved on the editorial side as needed. She will also continue to cover Edmonds City Council meetings and moderate website comments.

Ng replaces Craig Parrish, who left the organization earlier this month.

“I welcome this opportunity to serve Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and nearby communities, and I look forward to working with the team, ” Ng said.





