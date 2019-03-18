‘Nice, friendly staff’ and ‘home town feel’: Readers share their Roger’s memories

With the Rogers Market Place building scheduled to be demolished on Monday, March 18, MLTnews asked readers to share their memories of the long-time Mountlake Terrace grocery store. Here’s a sample:

“We loved the selection and the friendly, personable staff at Roger’s,” Tim Bailey said. “One of our favorite family summer traditions was to buy a box of ice cream sandwiches and eat them on the south side of the building. We have missed Roger’s and it will be sad to see the building torn down.”

Several readers commented on the MLTnews Facebook page. Beth Beck said: “I shopped there a lot and loved the nice, friendly staff, including Andy the manager, Cassie and David, among others. It was really a nice family store. I helped my son get his first job there and they were good to him. I miss the home town feel. Other stores are not the same at all, the checkers barely even look at you.”

Milissa Long-Kenniston added: “I remember teasing Dave that he should date Cassie and then also teasing Cassie that she should date Dave and lo and behold they not only dated but also got married!”

Said Rhonda Rutledge Krahn: “Loved how friendly all the staff were to our kids, and as they got old enough they loved going into the store themselves to buy things for us. Great staff! Miss them.”

JoAnn Petrie said on Facebook that working at Roger’s was her first job when she moved to the area almost 25 years ago. “When my son turned 16 he got his first job there too,” she added.