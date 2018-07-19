NextMLT: Mountlake Village renderings show grocery store, public plaza at former Roger’s property

1 of 4

Arca, the developer of the former Roger’s Market Place property on 56th Avenue West, has released renderings of a possible design for a multi-use building on the site, which were shared by NextMLT on Wednesday.

According to Alan Clark, of Arca, the renderings are concepts only and nothing has been formally submitted to the City of Mountlake Terrace yet.

The design would also not be allowed under the city’s current zone for the building. The 14-story and eight-story buildings are both taller than what is currently allowed, though the city is currently reviewing the Town Center Plan. Changes to the plan could possibly allow for more flexibility in building height in the future.

The renderings show two mixed-use buildings. The larger is planned to have a grocery store on the lower floors, while the smaller is set to have several smaller commercial spaces. Each would have several floors of residential space above the commercial spaces.

According to NextMLT, the point of access to structured parking is located in line with 57th Avenue West at 232nd Street Southwest.

For more information, visit NextMLT.