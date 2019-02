Albertsons’ Mountlake Terrace store at 212th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West will be rebranded under the Safeway banner and will include a Starbucks.

According to NextMLT, Permits submitted to the City of Mountlake Terrace indicate that the store will undergo a remodel and signs will be installed for Safeway, Starbucks and a pharmacy. Permits also indicate the store will be adding a Safeway Drive Up & Go station to pick up online orders.

Safeway and Albertsons completed a merger in 2015.