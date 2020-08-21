NextMLT: Former Handy Mart site and Terrace East Apartments for sale

Two adjoining properties at the southwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West have been listed for sale for $4.5 million, NextMLT reports.

After being operated as a store called Handy Mart for many years, the store on the corner property shut down in 2015 due to unpaid tax bills and the 0.54 acre property was listed for sale for $1.3 million. In 2017 it was ultimately sold for $645,000 to an LLC called Mountlake 228 associated with Alan Clark. Clark and his partners were also the previous owners of the former Rogers Market property and Clark currently owns an undeveloped parcel at the northeast corner of 58th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest near the city’s Civic Campus site.

Throughout 2017, Clark’s team began developing a concept for a project called MLT 228 to redevelop the Handy Mart site with two commercial buildings show in the image below. In 2018, the project footprint expanded to include an additional parcel (the current Terrace East Apartments) that wraps around the former Handy Mart site. The expanded project included larger commercial buildings and two additional buildings containing 124 residential units show below.