Next Walk with a Latina Doc Oct. 19 at Meadowdale Middle School

The Verdant Health Commission, in partnership with the Latino Educational Training Institute, is sponsoring Walk with a Latina Doc — a free program offering a unique walking and learning experience to the community. The next session is at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 19 at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Leading the walk will be Dr. Alina Urriola, a board-certified physician in family medicine, preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine, who is passionate about the Latino community and has been a volunteer M.D. with Lahai Health in Lynnwood for over 10 years. She cannot provide a health consultation during the walk, but can answer general health questions.

All participants must complete a Walks Registration Form one time before participating so emergency information is available if ever needed. Register at WalkandtalkwithaLatinaDoc.eventbrite.com

