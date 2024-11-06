Next Walk with a Latina Doc Nov. 9 at Meadowdale Middle School

The Verdant Health Commission, in partnership with the Latino Educational Training Institute, is sponsoring Walk with a Latina Doc — a free program offering a unique walking and learning experience to the community. The next session is at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 9 at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Leading the walk will be Dr. Alina Urriola, a board-certified physician in family medicine, preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine, who is passionate about the Latino community and has been a volunteer M.D. with Lahai Health in Lynnwood for over 10 years. She cannot provide a health consultation during the walk, but can answer general health questions.
All participants must complete a Walks Registration Form one time before participating so emergency information is available if ever needed. Register at WalkandtalkwithaLatinaDoc.eventbrite.com
Read more about the program in our previous story here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.