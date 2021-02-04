Next Virtual Coffee with the City set for Feb. 10

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Coffee with the City continues in remote format on Wednesday, Feb. 10 via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m.

Whether you are new or a long-time resident of our community, you are invited to join City Manager Scott Hugill and Police Chief Pete Caw for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

The format is free-form with the city manager asking for questions. He and other city staff will provide updates on recent meetings, events and projects.

To participate by telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (021021). Or, click the meeting link here:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@mltwa.gov.