Next virtual Coffee with the City set for Dec. 9

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its next virtual Coffee with the City meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (120920).

To speak, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify the city manager that you would like to speak. When called upon, you will be unmuted and asked to state your name.