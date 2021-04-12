Next virtual Coffee with the City April 14

Talk with city officials virtually during Coffee with the City on Wednesday, April 14 via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m.

Whether you are new to Mountlake Terrace or a long-time resident, you have the floor to ask questions of the city manager and police chief or just listen to hear updates about what is happening in the city.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go tohttps://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (041421). Or, click the meeting link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.