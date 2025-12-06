Next ‘Terrace Talk’ to cover fiscal townhalls and community academy Dec. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace will hold its next Terrace Talk on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. This quarterly community forum offers residents a casual opportunity to ask questions, receive updates on city projects and share feedback directly with city leaders.

December’s session will highlight the City’s upcoming Fiscal Townhalls and registration for the second annual MLT Community Academy. The event is open to all and can be attended in person or virtually via Zoom. With each talk, the city manager focuses on a particular topic to converse about.

Join in-person at City Hall or virtually via Zoom. Zoom link: http://bit.ly/4gZZT3y | Meeting ID: 837 4409 2240 | Passcode: 773251. No advanced reservations required.