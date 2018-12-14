Next Superintendent’s school tour set for Dec. 18 at Mountlake Terrace HS

All are welcome to join Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy on the second of four school tour opportunities this school year, Tuesday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m.-noon at Mountlake Terrace High, 21801 44th Ave. W, Mountlake Terrace.

The program includes a school breakfast and school district and food services updates, followed by a tour of Mountlake Terrace High and a school bus ride to Mountlake Terrace Elementary for a school tour.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions, contact Oscar Halpert, [email protected] or 425-431-7045. RSVPs are recommended but not required.

Additional Superintendent’s Community School Tours in 2019 are scheduled for March 6 and May 1.