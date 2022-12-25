Next steps for new Ballinger Park trail, playground

For those wondering about next steps for the new trail and accessible playground being installed at Ballinger Park, the City of Mountlake Terrace provided two updates in its recent City Manager’s Report.
First, the contractor is working to schedule installation of the playground’s permanent perimeter fencing. Once installed, the site will be closed off until weather conditions are determined suitable for installation of the rubber surfacing.
As for the Ballinger Park trail, the project is complete. The city said it will review site conditions to determine an appropriate time for the trail to open to the public.
