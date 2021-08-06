Next Coffee with the City set for Wednesday, Aug. 11

The community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, via Zoom.

The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening around Mountlake Terrace and to ask questions and share feedback.

The virtual event makes it easy to attend without having to travel away from your home. It is a casual setting with the City Manager and staff members. Topics may include city operations, events and opportunities for community involvement. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, including students.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (081121). Or, click the meeting link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

Within the Zoom platform, to ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool or press *9 if you are participating via telephone. These actions will notify staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@mltwa.gov.