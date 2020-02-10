Next Coffee with the City set for Feb. 12

Citizens, business owners and others from the community are invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee this Wednesday, Feb. 12 and hear first-hand what’s happening in the city. This casual event will run from 6-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation during this monthly meeting.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit www.cityofmlt.com or call Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206.