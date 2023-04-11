Next Coffee with the City set for April 12

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to its next Coffee with the City event set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 via Zoom, (Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538, no passcode).
This edition will focus on the fire annexation ballot measure.
The City of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to its next Coffee with the City event set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 via Zoom, (Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538, no passcode).
This edition will focus on the fire annexation ballot measure.
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.