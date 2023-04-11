Next Coffee with the City set for April 12

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to its next Coffee with the City event set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 via Zoom, (Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538, no passcode).

This edition will focus on the fire annexation ballot measure.

Everyone is invited to join city officials for a cup of coffee and hear first-hand what’s happening around town. The informal setting provides an opportunity to learn more about your local government. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and provide input.

