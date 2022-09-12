Next Coffee with the City Sept. 14

This is a casual setting with the city manager and staff members to talk about city operations, events and opportunities for community involvement. Everyone is welcome, including students. To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID 880 4842 2899 and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode 091422. Or, click the meeting link.