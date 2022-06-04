Next Coffee with the City June 8

The community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, via Zoom.

The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback.

This is a casual setting with the city manager and staff members to talk about city operations, events and opportunities for community involvement. Everyone is welcome, including students.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID 880 4842 2899 and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode 060822. Or, click the meeting link.

Within the Zoom platform, to ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool or press *9 on the phone. This will notify staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.

For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/coffee or contact cityhall@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6206.