Newly-elected MLT city councilmembers take oaths of office; Matsumoto Wright re-elected mayor

Four Mountlake City Councilmembers took their oaths of office at the start of the council’s Thursday, Jan. 2 work/study session. In addition, the council voted to re-elect Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright as mayor and Councilmember Doug McCardle as mayor pro-tem.

Matsumoto Wright was serving as mayor pro tem when long-time Mayor Jerry Smith died unexpectedly in December 2018. As a result, Matsumoto Wright filled out the remainder of Smith’s two-year mayoral term while McCardle was elected in January 2019 to become mayor pro tem, a one-year term.

Erin Murray was sworn in as the council’s newest member. She was elected in November to fill the Position 7 seat vacated by Seaun Richards, who chose not to seek re-election

Also sworn in Thursday was Steve Woodard, elected in November after being appointed in February to fill Jerry Smith’s Position No. 2 seat, plus long-time councilmembers Bryan Wahl in Position 5 and Laura Sonmore in Position 6. All three incumbent coucilmembers ran unopposed for their positions. Murray defeated Crystal Gamon to win the Position 7 seat.

In other business Thursday, the council heard an initial presentation on the proposed Antares Townhomes project, which consists of three properties (23802, 23804 and 23806 56th Ave. W.) totaling approximately .52 acres. The proposal is to subdivide the property into 19 lots across three separate townhome buildings. The council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its Jan. 21 business meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel