New youth basketball league aims to expand opportunities for more players

PNW 3-on-3 Basketball, Snohomish and North King County’s new basketball program for kids, is partnering with Lynnwood Parks and Recreation and Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks to bring a 3-on-3 youth basketball league to the community this year.

The organization is led by Kadee and Kyle Gray, who live in Brier. Kyle Gray is the men’s basketball coach at Edmonds College, and Kadee Gray said the couple noticed that recreation opportunities for kids in the area were noticeably limited — and they decided to do something about it.

“We have noticed, with our own boys in sports, is that the demand for rec sports in Lynnwood/Edmonds/MLT far outweighs the options available,” Kadee Gray said in a email. “I’ve heard this frustration echoed among several parent groups — both in person and online.”

“Rec sports are in danger and PNW 3-on-3 is working to bring this rec basketball option to the community, ” Gray said. “Our three-on-three league disrupts the industry and runs in a very different format than traditional basketball, which will alleviate many of these issues.”

Three-on-three basketball is growing — it was played in the Olympic Games for the first time in 2021. It presents a different look to a legendary game and provides opportunities for more kids to participate. PNW 3-on-3 aims to be a local leader in that effort, Gray said.

The time commitment for families is not as large as for other sports, with games limited to one day per week (Sundays). The league is based out at Meadowdale Middle School, Kadee Gray said.

Games are scheduled for Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 10.

Boys and girls are welcome, with players ranging from 5-14 years old, or kindergarten through 8th grade. Registration closes Oct. 31 for the upcoming season; players can register as individuals or with a team.

For more information, visit pnw3on3.com or the league’s Instagram page at www.instagram.com/pnw3on3.