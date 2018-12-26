New Year’s schedules for Sound Transit, plus Sounder service for Dec. 30 Seahawks game

Sound Transit has announced its service schedule for New Year’s Eve and Day, plus a game day Sounder train schedule for the Sunday, Dec. 30 Seattle Seahawks game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

New Year’s Eve service

Limited Sounder service.

All ST Express bus services will run on regular weekday schedules.

Tacoma Link will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Link light rail will run on a regular weekday schedule with late night service.

o The last train heading south leaves University of Washington Station at 1:56 a.m.

o The last train heading north leaves Angle Lake Station at 1:20 a.m.

New Year’s Day service

No Sounder service.

All ST Express bus services will run on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail and Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday, Dec. 30

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Inbound Sounder trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:20 and 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:19 and 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Visit soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.