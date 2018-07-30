New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday

New Washington state voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, July 30, to vote in the Aug. 7 primary election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was July 9.