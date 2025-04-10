New Washington law recognizes two Islamic holidays

Two Islamic celebrations will be added to Washington’s list of unpaid state holidays, under a bill signed into law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5106 would make Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha state-recognized holidays. The bill passed the House on March 31, the day after Ramadan concluded. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed it Tuesday night at the Islamic Center of Tacoma, where community members filled the room.

“Being in that room yesterday and just understanding the impact and the way people felt afterwards, it’s one thing to pass a bill and it’s another thing to be in the community,” said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, the bill’s prime sponsor.

These holidays are celebrated by more than 100,000 Muslims across Washington state. In his remarks, Ferguson noted that Washington is the first state in the country to designate Eid as a state-recognized holiday.

“This is the first in the country, which is a huge deal,” said Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, sponsor of the House version of the bill.

Salahuddin described people having to choose between observing their faith and meeting their academic or professional responsibilities.

“Too many Muslim students have had to miss milestone events like graduation or face academic penalties simply for observing their faith,” Salahuddin said.

This bill, along with other state laws, would allow employees to take off two unpaid holidays per year for a reason of faith and require postsecondary institutions to accommodate student absences and reschedule exams or school activities “for reasons of faith or conscience.”

Both holidays are celebrated similarly, with families and community members gathering to eat traditional foods. Islam uses the lunar calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon, to determine the dates of their holidays, meaning the dates change by around 10 days every year.

The month of Ramadan marks one of the most sacred times for Muslims. During this occasion, Muslims fast between dawn and sunset and devote their time to spiritual reflection and prayer. Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al-Adha observes the completion of the pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son at the request of God.

The bill received strong support in the Legislature, with nearly 40 cosponsors combined in both chambers and large numbers of people testifying in support.

In recent years, the Legislature has taken initiative to expand the list of recognized holidays that celebrate cultural and religious practices. Last year, Lunar New Year was recognized as an unpaid holiday.

Other unpaid holidays in Washington include Korean-American Day, Cesar Chavez Day, Blood Donor Day, and Water Safety Day.

“This is something that our community has long been asking for,” Salahuddin said, adding that community members can finally see themselves be represented in state law.

