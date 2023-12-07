New utility billing portal to launch Dec. 18

The City of Mountlake Terrace is moving to a new payment portal for utility billing in response to customer feedback, according a news release.

The launch is set for Dec. 18. A 90-day grace period for late fees will be implemented while customers transition their accounts to the new payment portal, powered by InvoiceCloud. The grace period ends in March.

Users will find many new features on InvoiceCloud, such as:

• Access to current and past bills

• Flexible payment options and modern conveniences, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, in addition to traditional payment methods

• Optional paperless billing

• User-friendly auto pay

The city has been working on this system migration since late 2022. As details firmed up, the first public announcement about the upcoming transition was printed in the fall edition of “City Happenings.” The newsletter is mailed to every home and business in Mountlake Terrace.

A second story printed in the winter edition, and a citywide postcard is mailing soon, to ensure that customers are well-informed.

Additionally, an introductory message was printed on utility bills starting in early October. The city will continue to share updates via its website and social media.

Customers should prepare for the former portal to stop processing auto pay after Dec. 15.

Utility bills support essential public services, including operations, upkeep and infrastructure replacement. These systems are required to remain financially viable and self-sustaining.

The city shared in October that water rates will stay stable Jan. 1, while customers should expect previously scheduled increases for sewer and stormwater. The decision came as the City Council prepares for the Water System Comprehensive Plan and Rate Study in 2024.

For more information about the transition to InvoiceCloud, customers can contact utilitybilling@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6214, or stop by City Hall. Due to volume, it can take a few business days to respond, but our team will try to get back to you as soon as possible.

Find future City Council meeting schedules and materials at www.cityofmlt.com/129.