New training program focuses on those interested in commercial fishing jobs

The Gig Harbor BoatShop and Washington Sea Grant have developed a new Purse Seine Crew-Member Training Program. The six-day program will first be offered in fall 2021 in Gig Harbor (exact dates are to be determined).

Designed by commercial fishing vessel captains and Washington Sea Grant, the program will equip participants with fundamental crew-member skills. Program participants will be introduced to the basics of net mending, navigation, line handling, sea safety and on-deck skills on land and aboard fishing vessels.

The program will take place at the Gig Harbor BoatShop and aboard Gig Harbor-based commercial fishing vessels. After completing the course, participants will receive a crew training certificate and list of employment opportunities.

To secure a spot or for more information, contact:

Sarah Fisken, Washington Sea Grant: 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu

Gig Harbor BoatShop: 253-857-9344 or info@gigharborboatshop.org