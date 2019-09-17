New Town Center Plaza to be named for late MLT mayor Jerry Smith

The Mountlake Terrace City Council unanimously agreed Monday night to name the new Civic Campus Plaza in honor of longtime Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith.

The 77-year-old Smith served on the Mountlake Terrace City Council starting in 2001 and was the city’s mayor for 16 years. He died in his sleep at home Dec. 14, 2018.

The approved name — Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza — was recommended by the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee following an online poll that solicited citizen input. Eight of the 14 names recommended suggested the park be named in Smith’s honor.

The new plaza will be located on the corner of 58th and 232nd and is being built as part of the Civic Campus redevelopment that includes a new city hall and police station addition.

Speaking in favor of the committee’s recommendation, Councilmember Laura Sonmore noted Smith’s extensive community involvement and his love for the city, adding that the late mayor was “gracious and kind and had a heart of gold.”

“I’m so glad RPAC came back with the recommendation they did,” Sonmore said.