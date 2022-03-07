New swim times added at Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool

Now that the high school swim season is over, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool has added new swim times to its schedule.
Open swims are offered from 2:30-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. These open swims will also offer two lap lanes, in addition to all other parts of the pool. On Fridays, a recreation swim has been added from 2:45-4:15 p.m.
The new schedule is now posted online here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.