New swim times added at Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool

Now that the high school swim season is over, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool has added new swim times to its schedule.

Open swims are offered from 2:30-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. These open swims will also offer two lap lanes, in addition to all other parts of the pool. On Fridays, a recreation swim has been added from 2:45-4:15 p.m.

The new schedule is now posted online here.