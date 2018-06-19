New security cameras installed at Brier Terrace Middle School

1 of 2

Following voter approval of a $275 million construction bond in 2014, the Edmonds School District has been busy installing security cameras at all of its 34 schools and a number of its other district facilities. This summer, it’s Brier Terrace Middle School’s turn.

“Camera wiring is complete and camera installation is underway at Brier Terrace Middle,” said school district spokeswoman Kelly Franson.

Two cameras have already been installed at the school’s campus, 22200 Brier Rd. One is located outside the main entrance, and the second is in a courtyard between the main building and school’s cafeteria. Work will continue at the school this summer to finish camera installation.

“Cameras will be functional this summer,” Franson said.

With a school campus made up of a number of non-connected buildings and open outdoor corridors accessible to anyone, Brier Terrace is a challenge for district security and safety personnel. The installation of cameras is expected to be just the first of a number of additions coming to help make the campus more secure.

“The cameras are just a single component of our comprehensive safety plan, which includes security measures to aid in the ability to lockdown schools and keep campuses secure, improved alarm systems for after-hours monitoring, and further training for personnel to react appropriately in an emergency,” Franson explained.

One addition being considered is the installation of gates at all of the middle school’s exterior corridors.

“There is no decision yet on gates at Brier Terrace Middle,” advised Franson. “We are looking at ways to increase access control at schools and gates are one possibility.”

The current school year at Brier Terrace Middle School ends on Thursday, June 21. The 2018-2019 school year begins on Sept. 5.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski