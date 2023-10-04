New Revive I-5 work in south Seattle starts Oct. 9

Revive I-5 — work to preserve the state’s busiest freeway – has another major project about to get underway, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation news release.

This effort will improve the driving surface on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 between Lucile Street and the Duwamish River.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, crews will start a multi-phase Washington State Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the freeway . It’s the first major work on much of this section of I-5 in about 60 years. Much of this work will take place overnight to limit disruption for commerce and commuters.

“The viability of Interstate 5 is crucial for the safety of local drivers and the health of our economy,” said WSDOT Project Engineer James Harper. “The freeway has held up well since it opened in the ’60s, but it’s starting to show its age and we need to do some upkeep so it can continue to serve our region.”

Plan ahead for lane and ramp closures

Until spring 2024, people who use I-5 should expect weeknight lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

About 13 weekend-long lane reductions also will be needed to complete the project and may start as soon as November. Those will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and continue through 5 a.m. Mondays. The dates for the weekend-long lane reductions have not yet been scheduled and will be announced on the project website . Weekend lane closures will not be allowed on major holiday weekends and also may be limited on weekends when there are major events expected to draw large crowds to the stadium district or downtown Seattle.

Preserving I-5

This $29.3 million project involves replacing damaged concrete, grinding other areas to eliminate ruts and restriping throughout a 5-mile section of the freeway. It also will replace expansion joints on northbound and southbound I-5 over Military Road. The work is being performed by MidMountain Contractors.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOTreal-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.