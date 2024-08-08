New report finds state residents worried about rising health care costs

A new report finds Washingtonians are worried about the rising costs of health care — in some cases even avoiding treatment because of the price tag.

The survey found 57% of respondents didn’t seek medical treatment or modified their prescription drug use in the last year because of cost. One in three Washingtonians reported living in a household with medical debt.

Sam Hatzenbeler is a senior policy associate with the Economic Opportunity Institute, part of the coalition that commissioned the survey.

“The survey results are very alarming,” Hatzenbeler stressed. “More than half of respondents said they were forced to use money from their food, heat and housing budgets, deplete all or most of their savings, or struggle to pay for basic necessities in order to pay for health care.”

Some 63% of respondents said they couldn’t pay — or would struggle to pay — an unexpected medical bill of $500. The survey found Black and Latino communities faced greater struggles than white communities when paying health care costs.

The nonprofit group Fair Health Prices Washington teamed up with the national organization United States of Care for the survey.

Bill Kramer, senior health policy advisor for the Purchaser Business Group on Health, said consolidation in the industry has left people and businesses with little bargaining leverage, and added that this is a big issue for small businesses.

“These high prices and rapid premium increases have caused problems of slower business growth, lower business investments. It’s harder to recruit and retain employees, it crowds out wages and many small businesses simply can’t afford to offer health benefits,” he said.

Last week, the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner released a report analyzing five policies that could help the state rein in health care costs.

Hatzenbeler described these policies as a potential road map for lawmakers next session. She also noted that 87% of Washingtonians, across party lines, want lawmakers to take action.

“It’s time for policymakers to engage with ideas that could really make a difference for people’s pocketbooks,” she continued.