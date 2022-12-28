New permit kiosk now open at Mountlake Terrace City Hall

A new permit kiosk recently opened in the lobby at Mountlake Terrace City Hall.

The city has been moving to all-electronic permit submittals. This kiosk provides access for those who don’t have a home computer or who need assistance with the online permit portal.

All are welcome to use this resource for permit applications related to development applications for land use and engineering review, the city said.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.