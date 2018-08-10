New one-hour A.C.T. class teaches three life-saving skills

1 of 11

South County Fire launched a new first-aid program focused on teaching three life-saving skills in one hour.

The class is called A.C.T. — which stands for Antidote, CPR and Tourniquet, the three key skills. Antidote refers to administering life-saving drugs for those experiencing an opiate overdose. CPR helps those in sudden cardiac arrest. Tourniquets help control bleeds.

The first class took place on Friday, Aug. 10 at Edmonds-Woodway High School, where 120 Edmonds School District administrators were taught the techniques.

South County Fire hopes to train 6,000 people in one year. Online registration for an A.C.T. class, offered at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W. in Lynnwood once a month, is available at www.southsnofire.org/act. Classes are free, but you must register in advance.

Training will also be offered at community events and fire department open houses.

–Photos by Julia Wiese