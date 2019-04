A presentation of Mountlake Terrace’s Well City Award and the swearing in of new Police Commander Pat Lowe will be among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s business meeting agenda for Monday, April 15.

The council will also hear a proclamation to celebrate Arbor Day and review of the city’s fourth quarter 2018 financial report.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.