New members and families invited to Chill Out robotics meet the team event Sept. 23

Join Chill Out for their new member information session from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Come see the robot in action, learn about the student-led team which competes in the FIRST Robotics Competition and hear about mentor volunteer opportunities.

Following an award-winning season in which Chill Out won two events and qualified for World Championships, the team is looking forward to building on the momentum with workshops focused on manufacturing and design, marketing/graphic design, communication and establishing company sponsorships.

“This is so much more than robots, it’s like running your own business,” said Steve Winckler, one of the more than 10 volunteer mentors.

The team is student led, and open to all high school students in the Edmonds School District. Chill Out invites students in all grades (freshmen included) to join the award-winning team. No experience necessary as students learn on the fly with support from mentors, who are industry professionals in engineering, programming, product management, finance, leadership, electronics, manufacturing, graphic design and more.

Chill Out typically meets Tuesdays and Thursdays until build and competition season picks up from January to April, when the group meets more often, including Saturdays.

There are sponsorship opportunities available for any area business that believes great programs like FIRST inspire the world of tomorrow. Inquire at mthschillout1778@gmail.com.

Find more about our team at chillout1778.org, @chillout1778 on Instagram, and FIRST Robotics team 1778 on Facebook.

You can find more information about FIRST Robotics Competition at https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc.