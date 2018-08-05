New ‘Little Free Library’ installed near MLT Rec Pavilion

1 of 3

Visitors to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will be greeted by a cheerful new addition when they enter the southeast corner of the complex off 53rd Street Southwest.

Last week, community volunteers gathered in the gravel parking lot just south of the basketball court to install a Little Free Library near the entrance to the lot.

The project was initiated by Mountlake Terrace resident Jacquelyn Howell in partnership with the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation (MLTCF). Howell and her family spent several days assembling the Little Free Library in their garage and installing the structure.

“I’m a big advocate for free book exchanges,” said Mrs. Howell. “I’d put them on every street corner if I could. Hopefully some of the books from this library will make it into the hands of a child who doesn’t have one at home.”

A Neighborhood Improvement Small Grant from MLTCF, funded in part by the Hazel Miller Foundation, helped pay for the construction, installation and books for the Little Free Library.

“We chose to take on this project because it offered to make a big impact at a relatively low cost,” said Douglas Hoffman, Vice President of MLTCF. “The city offered us a blank slate and the freedom to do what we wanted with it. We didn’t want to squander that opportunity. The results speak for themselves.”

The location of the new Little Free Library had previously been home to a park welcome sign but has stood vacant for several years after the sign was removed permanently due to damage.

“We are always happy to work with residents on finding ways to improve and enhance our park facilities,” said Ken Courtmanch, Parks Services and Property Management Superintendent for the City of Mountlake Terrace, who helped select the site. “This project is a perfect of example of the good that comes from community involvement.”

Visitors are encouraged to take a book or leave a book from the Little Free Library, which is open 24/7 to the public and stocked with 100 percent community-sourced donations. Book and periodical donations should be considerate of readers of all abilities, languages and backgrounds. Problems with the Little Free Library such as vandalism, damage or lack of books should be reported to [email protected].