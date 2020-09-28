New leadership at MLT Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

The Mountlake Terrace Concern for Neighbors Food Bank has announced a new president for its board of directors and a new assistant executive director.

Ashita Rastogi is the board president and Kimberly O’Kane is the assistant executive director. They join Executive Director Mike Begeman and board directors Arthur Castleton, Tanner Lyon, Janet Segur, Rhonda Miketinas and James Doran in leading the organization,

While much has changed over the last few months due to COVID-19 — from social distancing, to virtual gatherings, to masks to hand-washing — the food bank notes that it continues to receive support from community members who volunteer and donate generously to serve neighbors in need.