New hours for state COVID-19 information hotline

The Washington State Department of Health said it is optimizing the hours for the state COVID-19 information hotline to better serve the public.

As of Feb. 22, the hotline will be open from:

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and observed state holidays

Hotline specialists can answer questions on a variety of COVID-19 topics, including symptoms and testing, exposure to the virus, recommended isolation and quarantine periods, and WA Notify (the state’s exposure notification app).

Additionally, hotline specialists may be able to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments for eligible Washingtonians who do not have internet access, or need help using Phase Finder and online appointment scheduling tools.

The fastest service is self-service for vaccination appointments. Please schedule your own appointment online or through your medical provider if you are able, so we can reserve the hotline’s capacity to set appointments for those who need help doing so.

Hotline information is available on our COVID-19 contact page. To reach the state COVID-19 information hotline, dial 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.