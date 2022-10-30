New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2

The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood.

The event is open to the public, and a reception will follow inside Lynnwood City Hall. Veterans Park is located at 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way (195th Street Southwest).

The keynote speaker for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication is Lt. Gen. Mark R. Wise, USMC (retired).

The City of Lynnwood was chosen over four other cities in Washington state to host the monument, which serves to honor the families of service members who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. As part of the monument work, Veterans Park was renovated to enhance its aesthetics, accessibility and functionality.