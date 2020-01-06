New fitness and dance classes offered through MLT Recreation and Parks

Get some exercise in the new year with new fitness and dance classes being offered through Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks starting in Jan.

Cardio Kickboxing is a new group fitness class that combines martial arts techniques with fast-paced cardio. This high-energy workout is perfect for the beginner and elite athlete alike. Build stamina, improve coordination and flexibility, and burn calories as you build lean muscle. It starts Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A new adult/teen dance class, Bachata & Salsa, is starting in January. It will help you build a solid foundation in the increasingly popular smooth and spicy Latin dances. Instruction includes footwork, frame and connection, leading with intention, following, musicality and timing and styling — and is fun for all levels. No partner needed. This dance class starts on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Register now online for either class at www.mltrec.com.